Brunswick strengthens global Healthcare & Life Sciences and Public Affairs practices

Raul Damas and Hannah Stott-Bumsted join as Partners in New York and Washington, D.C.

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Brunswick Group, a leading corporate advisory firm, announced today that Raul Damas and Hannah Stott-Bumsted are joining the firm as Partners.Raul joined Brunswick in New York on Jan. 9 from Purdue Pharma, where he was Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Communications. Hannah Stott-Bumsted will join on Feb. 13 in Washington, D.C. from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where she was Counselor to the Deputy Secretary.

Raul joined Purdue in 2013 after having spent seven years at Pfizer, most recently as Senior Director of U.S. Policy.Before this, Raul worked in politics as the White House Associate Director of the Office of Political Affairs and a senior administration official on political and public policy developments.Raul also served as National Coalitions Director at the Republican National Committee and co-founded Latino Opinions, a bilingual polling and strategic communications firm.

Hannah advised the Secretary and Deputy Secretary on a wide range of complex and high-profile policy and political matters, including the Affordable Care Act, drug pricing, and cybersecurity.Before joining HHS, she served in the Office of General Counsel at the Department of the Treasury where she was the lead lawyer on litigation matters and congressional investigations.Hannah joined the Obama administration after eight years at Williams & Connolly LLP, where she advised major corporate clients on litigation, investigations, and arbitrations.

Group Chief Executive Susan Gilchrist said: "The arrival of Raul Damas and Hannah Stott-Bumsted continues to strengthen our Healthcare & Life Sciences practice in the U.S. and globally. Raul Damas brings significant corporate communications and policy experience, including directly advising CEOs and boards. Combined with Hannah Stott-Bumsted's expertise and understanding of the regulatory, policy, and legal landscape, this is a very compelling proposition. We are delighted they are joining Brunswick and know they will be invaluable to clients at a time when they face incredibly complex challenges."

Raul Damas said: "Having been a client of Brunswick, I know firsthand the expertise that the firm brings to critical situations. Brunswick has a fantastic range of clients in healthcare and beyond, and I am excited to be joining at a time when great corporate communications has never been more vital."



Hannah Stott-Bumsted said: "I am thrilled to join Brunswick and to work with its clients as they navigate the exciting opportunities and challenges presented by a dynamic political and regulatory landscape."

Raul Damas joins Brunswick from Purdue Pharma, a privately-held mid-cap specialty pharmaceutical company, where he was Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Communications. He was responsible for the company's corporate communications, government affairs, health policy, and alliance development functions.

Prior to joining Purdue, Raul spent seven years at Pfizer in roles of increasing responsibility for media relations, government relations, and policy development. Before that, he served in the White House as Associate Director of the Office of Political Affairs, where he advised the President and senior administration officials on political and public policy matters. Prior to this, Raul was Coalitions Director at the Republican National Committee. He also co-founded Latino Opinions, a bilingual polling and strategic communications firm.

Raul is a graduate of Villanova University, holds a master's of political management from George Washington University, and holds an MBA from Columbia University.

An avid runner, Raul serves on the board of New York Road Runners, as well as the Public Affairs Council.

Hannah Stott-Bumsted joins Brunswick from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where she was the Counselor to the Deputy Secretary.As a member of the senior leadership team, she advised the Secretary and Deputy Secretary and managed teams responding to a number of high-profile policy and programmatic issues.Before joining the Department of Health and Human Services, Hannah was a senior official at the Department of the Treasury where she handled a number of high-profile congressional investigations.

Prior to joining the government, Hannah practiced law at Williams & Connolly and represented dozens of companies in adversarial matters, including litigations, investigations, and arbitrations.

Hannah is a graduate of Smith College and holds a J.D. from Georgetown University School of Law, where she periodically teaches a seminar in civil litigation practice.

