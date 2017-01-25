Global Small Cell Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.80%, 2017-2021: Major Driver for this Market is Proliferation of Small Cells - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Small Cell Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global small cell market to grow at a CAGR of 18.80% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Small Cell Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is telecom firms inclining toward millimeter wave solutions. The millimeter wave technology involves the transmission of information through radio waves with a wavelength in the range between 1 mm and 10 mm. It provides higher bandwidth and plays a major role in mobile backhaul and wireless communication. There is an increase in the use of millimeter wave for backhaul of small cells and macrocells.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is proliferation of small cells. Small cell technology has been a major advancement in mobile network development, which plays an important role in expanding the capacity of wireless networks. It provides flexibility and increases the service quality at an economical cost.



Further, the report states that the high cost of acquisition, the high installation cost of the small cell network, little security for the remotely placed outdoor power systems are some of the concerns that are expected to hinder the market growth. Also, large organizations in the industry are compelled to adhere to the stringent spectrum regulations laid by the telecommunication standard organizations.

Key vendors



Cisco

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

ZTE

Other prominent vendors



Airspan

Alpha Networks

American Tower

Argela

Broadcom

CommScope

D-Link

Edgewater Wireless Systems

EION Wireless

Gemtek Technology

GENBAND

Handlink Technologies

Hay Systems

HPE

Hitachi

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Five forces analysis



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Market segmentation by technology



Part 09: Market segmentation by product



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Key vendor analysis



Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wqrfxf/global_small_cell

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716