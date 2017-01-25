Research and Markets - Global Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.16% by 2021: Key Vendors are Flamel Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Grifols, Pfizer, Shire & Valeant Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global myasthenia gravis drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 13.16% during the period 2017-2021.



According to the report, myasthenia gravis is the common disorder of neuromuscular transmission. The presence of large patient pool with myasthenia gravis is expected to fuel the market growth. The data estimates suggest that out of the existing patient pool in the US, approximately 15%-20% of people will experience a myasthenic crisis (a complication of myasthenia gravis resulting in severe muscle weakness, leading to respiratory failure). Three-fourths of these cases experience their first crisis within two years of diagnosis. Further, the disease is increasingly affecting the pediatric population, which will, in turn, increase the overall patient pool, thereby fueling the market growth.



Further, the report states that the growing preference for substitutes such as thymectomy could hinder the growth prospects in the market. Thymectomy is mandatory in individuals with thymoma and is recommended as an alternative for non-thymomatous individuals with generalized myasthenia gravis. Particularly in individuals with acetylcholine antibodies and younger than 60 years, to enhance the likelihood of remission or improvement. Thymectomy therapy offers long-term benefit to an individual by reducing or stopping the existing chronic medical therapies. In addition, there has been growing support from healthcare organizations to opt for thymectomy.

Key vendors



Flamel Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Grifols

Pfizer

Shire

Valeant Pharmaceuticals



Other prominent vendors



Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CSL

Curavac

Cytokinetics

Galencia

GlaxoSmithKline

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Novartis



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Pipeline analysis



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by therapy area



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



