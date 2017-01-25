Global Aluminum Pigment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2021 - By Type & Application - Driven by Increase in Nanotechnology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global aluminum pigments market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Aluminum Pigments Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
With the increase in nanotechnology, aluminum nanoparticle pigments are being used in a wide range of applications. For instance, due to their catalytic properties, aluminum nanoparticles are used in rocket fuels to increase the combustion process. They are also added to normal aluminum to improve the sintering processes of ceramics, increase density, improve heat transferability, and enhance thermal conductivity.
According to the report, aluminum is used in various applications in the automobile industry. Aluminum pigments are used in automotive paints and in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings of high-duty engine components and brake linings. By volume, the global motor vehicle production was 92.14 million units in 2015 and will reach 108.9 million units by 2020, growing at a CAGR 3.41%. This predicted growth of the motor vehicle production translates into the demand for aluminum pigments in the automobile industry.
Further, the report states that China is the largest producer and consumer of aluminum. It is focusing on balancing the internal market by discouraging the export of primary aluminum by imposing high duties. Thus, primary aluminum is available at high prices in many nations. The government is also providing tax rebates for export of semi-fabricated and value-added products. Due to this, regions such as the European Union are facing high competition in semi-finished products from China.
