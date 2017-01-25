Global Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications to Grow 5.82% by 2021: Improved Fuel Economy Continues to be Most Significant Progress in Diesel Engine Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global diesel engines market for non-automotive applications to grow at a CAGR of 5.82 % during the period 2017-2021.

Global Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global maritime industry considers maritime trade as its biggest stakeholder. Maritime trade is a direct derivative of global trade, which directly relates to the global economic scenario. The growth is mainly expected to remain at the same level in 2016. We expect this to be the result of a minor acceleration of growth in developed economies, a reasonable deceleration in developing economies, and a constriction of GDP in transition economies. Therefore, overall global maritime trade output growth rate is expected to remain significantly below 4% during the forecast period as posted in the pre-recession period.

According to the report, improved fuel economy continues to be the most significant progress in diesel engine technology. Though many end-users prefer gasoline-powered equipment, diesel engines possess a solid end-user base in terms of the industrial sector as it considers fuel economy as an important parameter in owning a power backup equipment.

Further, the report states that the demand for alternative fuels such as natural gas whose combustion is comparatively cleaner and friendlier to the environment is increased due to stringent emission regulations. Thus, there has been a growing popularity of the use of natural gas as a substitute fuel for diesel, encouraging the engine manufacturers to incorporate their expertise and technology to develop engines that run on natural gas.

Key vendors

Caterpillar

Cummins

MAN

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Wärtsilä

Other prominent vendors

Detroit Diesel

DEUTZ

Deere & Company

Daihatsu

Doosan Infracore

Fairbanks Morse Engine

GE Transportation

Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

