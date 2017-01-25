ArisGlobal Announces a Milestone of More Than 70 Top-Tier Life Sciences Customers on the TotalSafety, Cloud-Based Safety Solution Suite

CHICAGO, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Customers Turn to Cloud Platform for Security, Flexibility and Efficiency

ArisGlobal, a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based software solutions for life sciences companies, has achieved a significant new milestone with more than 70 clients selecting the TotalSafety solution suite for its unique blend of superior safety functionality and software as a service (SaaS) platform delivery.

ARISg is a best-in-class global safety database solution chosen for its robust feature set that reflects ArisGlobal's more than 25 years of pharmacovigilance, device vigilance, vaccine vigilance and cosmetovigiliance expertise. Customers benefit from ArisGlobal's vast SaaS experience and flexible deployment models, including a multi-tenant offering that enables seamless and automatic updates, and access to the latest technology capabilities, at no additional cost. Built on ArisGlobal's cloud platform, ArisGlobal TotalSafety customers have the advantage of leveraging the only cloud-based solution to support critical stages of the drug development life cycle - clinical, safety, regulatory, and medical communications.

The ArisGlobal TotalSafety suite is the only solution that delivers:

A state-of-the-art platform with a best-in-class user interface

Compliance with E2B R3 PMDA/Regional variations and an IDMP-ready solution

Efficiency gains through intelligent process automation and digital technologies (OCR)

"While ArisGlobal remains committed to providing choice and flexibility with our deployment models, today we have half of our ARISg customers on our multi-tenant platform and continue to migrate more customers to this platform so that they can achieve the highest level of efficiency and scale, and enjoy more frequent upgrades that are implemented faster, with minimal business impact, while reducing costly outlays," says Dr. Krishna Bahadursingh, ArisGlobal's SVP, Safety and Risk Management.

Security and integrity of applications are primary requirements for business-critical applications provided by SaaS. ArisGlobal's proven SaaS solution has earned a 100% success rate in the security audits performed by more than 200 companies, underscoring the trust in ArisGlobal.To ensure customers meet regulatory compliance and international standards, ArisGlobal's cloud platform meets guidelines from international authorities such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to secure medical information, electronic signature regulations (a component of 21CFR Part 11), ISO information security standard 27001, and nonfinancial reporting controls related to security and confidentiality such as SOC 2.

According to Gartner's Predicts 2017: Life Science R&D - Digital R&D Gets Smart report: "By 2019, over 75% of life science R&D IT organizations will finally support 'cloud first' application strategies."[1] ArisGlobal's growing SaaS client base both supports this prediction and echoes its importance.

[1] Gartner Predicts 2017: Life Science R&D - Digital R&D Gets Smart, December 2016

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal's cloud-based solutions support the life sciences and healthcare industries across the entire product life cycle including clinical development, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and medical communications. Hundreds of drug and device manufacturers, CROs and regulatory agencies leverage ArisGlobal's advanced technology solutions spanning regulatory information management, pharmacovigilance regulatory reporting, medical information and clinical trial management software to make better and more informed decisions, facilitate compliance, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. For more information, visit arisglobal.com or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

