Today, on January 25, 2017, Empire AB (the "Company") published a press release with information regarding that the Company, through an acquisition, changes its business and changes name to Kakel Max AB, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting to be held on February 24, 2017. According to the same press release, the Company will distribute the shares held in the wholly owned subsidiary Empire Sweden AB, whereby the current operations are carried out, to its shareholders and thereafter apply for a new listing of Empire Sweden AB on AktieTorget or any other market place.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has been subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Empire AB (EMP B, ISIN code SE0000661589, order book ID 29381) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.