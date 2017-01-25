Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spa Market in Europe 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The spa market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during the period 2016-2020.

Countries in Western Europe experienced healthy growth despite unfavorable economic environment. Specialized urban spas and boutique hotels in the region offer differentiated services to customers at different pricing options. Rising investments in the hospitality and spa sector have significantly helped the growth of the market in this region.

Spa Market in Europe 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is innovative service offerings by spa players. The vendors of the market come up with different offerings in terms of services, the location of the spa, the architecture, or the different product offerings. Unique services offered by spas and the variety of treatments administered by expert professionals are adding to the popularity of spas.

Key Vendors:

Lanserhof

Ritz Carlton

Clarins

Fonteverde



Other Prominent Vendors:

VILA VITA VITAL SPA

Clinique La Prairie

Lefay Resort Spa Lago di Garda

Chelsea Day Spa

Nirvana Spa

Four Seasons Spa

The Bulgari Spa

Thermae Bath Spa

Terme di Saturnia



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Country overview

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by spa types

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Appendix

