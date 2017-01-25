TCS Appointed Strategic Partner of the European Business Summit

BRUSSELS and MUMBAI, India, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

2017 edition of the forum to outline a new strategy for Europe

Leading platform for public-private dialogue between industry and government leaders in Europe

TCS will serve as the Summit ' s exclusive Strategic Partner in a n agreement concluded at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Marks TCS' continued commitment to Europe and the growth of its Digital Economy

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, today announced a strategic partnership with the European Business Summit (EBS). Held annually in Brussels, the EBS is recognized as the foremost platform for dialogue between business and government leaders. Its 2016 edition attracted 2,400 delegates, including eight European Commissioners and the Presidents of the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council.

With representation from over 250 companies, the Summit is designed to provide an engaging exchange of ideas and perspectives. In recent years, Europe has navigated unprecedented challenges posed by the financial crisis, regional conflicts, refugee crises, a changing political landscape and more recently, Brexit. Questions have been raised about the design of EU institutions and their capacity to adapt to disruptive forces in business, technology and politics. The 2017 Summit will address these challenges and find pragmatic solutions for business and policy leaders through open dialogue.

Themed around "A new Narrative for Europe", the event will discuss industrial and trade strategy, employment and skills, sustainability and smart cities, amongst a wide range of topics, underpinned by the role of digital transformation in finding new opportunities and addressing existing challenges. This strategic partnership with the EBS is a further component of TCS' long term commitment to the region and will help propel greater dialogue on key issues facing the business and policy circles in the region.

Amit Bajaj, CEO Europe at TCS, commented: "This year Europe will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome where the European Economic Community was first established. In recent decades the region has seen tremendous growth and prosperity, driven in large part by a progressive and innovative business community. As we look forward there are undoubted challenges ahead but also many opportunities. Probably the single largest opportunity is digital economy where the European Commission estimates growth of €415 billion a year if steps can be taken to support digital business.

He emphasized; "With the fourth industrial revolution bringing forth rapid change across all industries, and digital disruption reshaping entire sectors, it is essential that business and policy leaders come together to find the most inclusive way forward. We are honored to be playing an even bigger part in driving that debate through the European Business Summit."

With a growing footprint in 16 European countries, TCS works with over 350 leading companies and across the region, helping them evolve to the needs of the digital economy. In addition, TCS supports 220 European universities and schools to build vital digital skills, through training, scholarship programmes and internships. These investments are just one part of the company's commitment to help foster a vibrant digital economy that helps economies and communities thrive across the region.

Jean de Gheldere, CEO, European Business Summit, commented: "We are delighted to have Tata Consultancy Services as our Official Strategic Partner. Having a partner with a deep understanding of the importance of digital technology and how it can power Europe, will bring huge benefits to our endeavor EBS and, more importantly, help us serve the interests of Europe as a whole."

About European Business Summit

The European Business Summit (EBS) promotes the largest networking and debating events in Brussels. EBS is a key player in bringing business and politics together and aims to stimulate thinking on European issues that span political, social and environmental challenges. Through its events and publications, EBS delivers an inspired and informed contribution to policy-making in Europe. EBS, under the provision of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is supported by the FEB (Federation of Enterprises in Belgium) and BUSINESSEUROPE. First established in 2000, the annual European Business Summit (EBS) attracts a representative audience evenly distributed across policy makers, businesses, trade and industry associations, consultancies, civil society and other groups.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is anIT services,consultingand business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio ofIT,BPS,infrastructure,engineeringandassurance services. This is delivered through its uniqueGlobal Network Delivery Model', recognized as the benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 378,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 45 countries.The company generated consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion for year ended March 31, 2016 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India.For more information, visit us athttp://www.tcs.com.

