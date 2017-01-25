Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Worth 6.20 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (MCE, Coated Cellulose Acetate, Nylon, PVDF Membrane), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultra Filtration, Nanofiltration), Application (Final Product, Raw Material) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 6.20 Billion by 2021 from USD 3.55 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2021.

This report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis. Factors such as growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and rapid growth in generic drug production are driving the growth of this market. In this report, the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market has been segmented based on product, technique, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into MCE membrane filters, coated cellulose acetate membrane filters, nylon membrane filters, PTFE membrane filters, PVDF membrane filters, and other membrane filters. The MCE membrane filters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The high growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the high adoption rate of membrane filtration products.

Based on technique, the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market has been segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, crossfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange. The microfiltration segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high production of pharmaceutical products and drugs.

Based on application, the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. The final product processing segment is further divided into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) filtration, sterile filtration, protein purification, vaccines & antibody processing, formulation & filling solutions, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in generic drug production and increasing incidence of airborne diseases.

Key players in the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market include Merck KGaA (Germany), General Healthcare Company (U.K.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (France), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Graver Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Koch Membrane Systems Inc. (U.S.), GEA Group (Germany), and Novasep (U.S.).

