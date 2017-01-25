ZuluTrade, the world's leading social trading platform with over 1.5 million registered users and $1 trillion executed trading volume, invites visitors to explore its new website. ZuluTrade pioneered social copy-trading by combining trading signals with algorithmic performance ranking, to create real-time actionable trades.

ZuluTrade continues to innovate since last year when it released Social Charts and Automated Trades, working closely with customers to add Social Tab, a feature that allows traders to easily interact with signals providers, by posting comments and likes on the signals provider's page.

The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation, functionality and social media features, that enhance trading experience. "Over the years, making customers part of the product development cycle has allowed us to deliver the best social trading platform in the world. With our new website we provide customers with better access to information and tools, and help them make better decisions about their trades," said Leon Yohai, Founder and CEO of ZuluTrade.

Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the new website employs the latest technologies making it extremely fast, with a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and rich content. The new website allows users to stay up to date on the performance of the top signal providers and financial market trends, and is available in 26 languages.

About ZuluTrade

Founded in 2007 by Leon Yohai, ZuluTrade has network of over 1.5 million users from 192 countries and is the world's primary Forex social-trading platform that is available online and in native applications for iOS, Android and Windows environments. For additional information, visit www.zulutrade.com.

