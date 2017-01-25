

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Almost one-in-five voting members of the House and Senate are a racial or ethnic minority, making the 115th U.S. Congress the most diverse in history. And while Congress as a whole remains disproportionately white when compared with the U.S. population, the racial and ethnic profile of newly elected members more closely resembles the increasingly diverse populace, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.



Overall, nonwhites (including blacks, Hispanics, Asians/Pacific Islanders and Native Americans) make up 19 percent of the current Congress. By comparison, nonwhite Hispanics and other racial minorities make up 38 percent of the nation's population.



Minorities, however, account for 20 of 59 new members (34 percent) of the House and Senate. This represents a notable jump over the 114th Congress, when just 11 of 71 new members (15 percent) were a racial or ethnic minority and the Senate had no newly elected minority members. This year, three freshman senators are a racial or ethnic minority, along with 17 new members of the House.



