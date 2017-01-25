sprite-preloader
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 25

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Declaration of second interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2017, of 5.4 pence per ordinary share, payable on 28 February 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 3 February 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 February 2017.

The first interim dividend of 5.4 pence per share was paid on 30 November 2016 to shareholders on the Company's register on 18 November 2016 (ex-dividend date being 17 November 2016).

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

25 January 2017


