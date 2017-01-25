

25 January 2017



M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C.



The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce



that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £443.4 million.



Income Shares * 56.03p



Capital Shares 0.00p



Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.99p



Income & Growth Units 56.03p



Package Units 177.02p



The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,



with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend



date. Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.



* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 54.48p.



