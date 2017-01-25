REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 --



The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

Will exhibit at DesignCon 2017 in Booth T3, highlighting its industry outreach, diverse programs and new initiatives available to member companies

Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admittance to the Expo Hall is free.

Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

To learn more about the ESD Alliance, go to: www.esd-alliance.org

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. This three-day technical conference and expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos and exhibits from the industry's leading experts and solutions providers. More information is available at: designcon.com. DesignCon is organized by UBM Americas, a part of UBM plc (UBM.L), an Events First marketing and communications services business. For more information, visit ubmamericas.com.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://www.esd-alliance.org

