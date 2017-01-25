

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the advancement of technology, more and more smart apps and devices are coming up. However, there are doubts about the real utility of many such hi-tech devices. Doctors have raised such a question about the trendy baby monitor gadgets. These wearable smart device are popular nowadays and could be connected to a mobile device. It can continuously monitor the activities of your baby. There will be alerts based on the movement, respiration rates, heart rates and oxygen levels in blood.



Experts alert that such monitors can generate fear in parents, especially when the signs go wrong. According to Child Health experts of University of Pennsylvania, the physiologic monitors are not proven to be life saving. They are doubtful about the accuracy of the device also, as most of them are not tested medically.



The baby monitors are usually pinned to the cloths or used as a wristband. Some other model have socks with sensors. Certain models can be pinned to a nappy.



One expert opined that the device can make unnecessary fear in parent's mind and can cause uncertainty and self doubt. If the device goes wrong, that may leads to unnecessary consultation of doctors. To pacify their fear factor parents may seek tests and scans.



Doctors advice that parents care and monitoring are the best for infants and no other device can replace it.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX