Cloud-based PBX Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.54% During 2017 to 2021

According to Global Cloud-based PBX Market 2017 - 2021 report one of the primary drivers for this market is the implementation of cloud-based PBX, which reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO). The analysts forecast global cloud based PBX market to grow at a CAGR of 15.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Browse 19 Exhibits, 5 Major Company Profiles, spread across 69 pages

The global cloud based PBX market analyst says one trend in market is backend analytics are becoming a predominant element of cloud based PBX. Analytics are playing a major part in cloud computing and VoIP worldwide, and backend analytics have become a predominant component of the VoIP cloud-based PBX model. VoIP systems that are reinforced by the cloud present the capacity to support a broad range of backend performance and management analytics. It offers data that are required for businesses to enhance their processes. Backend analytics is a tool that offers the foundation for businesses in order to ensure the competitive edge in a highly competitive enterprise market.

The following companies are the key players in the global cloud based PBX market: MegaPath, Microsoft (Skype), Nextiva, RingCentral, and Vonage. Other prominent vendors in the market are: 3CX, 8x8, Allworx, Avaya, Barracuda Networks (CudaTel), BullsEye Telecom, Cisco, Digium, D-Link, Estech Systems, Fonality, Jive Canada, Linksys, Mitel Networks, NEC, Panasonic, Sangoma, ShoreTel, VirtualPBX.com, and Zultys.

According to the cloud based PBX market report, one driver in market is implementation of cloud based PBX reduces TCO. The cloud-based PBX enables data traffic and voice communication traffic integration into a single network to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) associated with a combined voice or data network. The integration of multiple media types such as voice, data, and video into a single network eliminates infrastructure and maintenance redundancies, which also reduce capital and operational costs. Various network elements such as call servers, application servers (for voicemail storage), and client devices can be easily integrated due to the presence of a single network for voice, data, and video transmission.

Global Cloud Based PBX Market 2017-2021 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cloud based PBX market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales, installation, and maintenance of cloud-based PBX systems used for enterprise applications.

