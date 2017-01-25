

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Instagram is rolling out its Live Stories feature worldwide, enabling users across the globe to broadcast live video.



Instagram's Live video feature, which was launched in November in US, is similar to Facebook Live feature, and its comparatively easy to start a broadcast.



The user just needs to swipe right from feed and choose Start Live Video in the camera. An indicator at the top of the screen will signal when the broadcasting is on. The users' followers or connected people will see a notification that one is live, just like on Facebook. The Live Video will be a part of the Instagram Stories.



Once the broadcast is over, Instagram will delete the videos from the story, just like other Stories on the app, after 24 hours. One can also see the number of people are watching live video.



Live video on Instagram Stories is available for everyone as part of Instagram version 10.0 and above.



Instagram has also added a new section in Explore called 'Top Live' that shows the most popular live videos.



