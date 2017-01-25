BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- LeadGenius today announced that Qin Zhang has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. LeadGenius provides B2B marketing and sales teams with highly-accurate lead generation data and go-to-market insights through a combination of machine learning and human researchers.

Before joining LeadGenius, Zhang was Vice President of Engineering for EverString. With more than 15 years of technology product development experience, Zhang has scaled engineering teams at a range of companies, including firstRain, Primavera Systems, and EverString.

"Qin will focus on scaling the LeadGenius engineering team and the core machine learning technology powering the LeadGenius platform," said Prayag Narula, CEO of LeadGenius. "His engineering leadership will benefit our customers -- particularly enterprise customers -- with significant product enhancements occurring very quickly. Qin's deep experience leading engineering teams, his creative problem solving, and customer-first mindset make him the perfect fit LeadGenius."

"LeadGenius is already known for having the most accurate and comprehensive data in the market," said Zhang. "What people may not know is that LeadGenius' unique combination of machine learning and real human researchers will enable the product to perpetually stay ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering the deepest contact and account insights. Companies that want the best come to LeadGenius, and I am excited to be a part of that."

Prior to EverString, Zhang was at Model N where he built the REVVY CPQ. Before Model N, he was Director of Engineering for firstRain, where he was director of the world-wide engineering division, including development centers in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Foster City.

Earlier in his career, he served as architect and development manager of the Primavera Portfolio Management and Business Intelligence products at Primavera Systems. Zhang began his career at Microsoft as a Software Design Engineer.

Zhang holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Florida Atlantic University and a Ph.D., in Computer Science from Dartmouth College.

About LeadGenius

LeadGenius, based in Berkeley, CA, is a marketing and sales platform that enables B2B companies to identify and connect with their ideal accounts. The LeadGenius platform is powered by best-in-class B2B data which is continually refined through a unique combination of machine learning technology and skilled human researchers. LeadGenius' customers range from Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Square, Box, and eBay, to rapidly-growing companies such as Weebly, NerdWallet, and CareerArc. Founded in 2011 by UC Berkeley computer science graduate students, LeadGenius is a fast-growing SaaS company with the heart of a social enterprise and a mission to provide meaningful opportunities to underemployed individuals with digital skills anywhere in the world.

