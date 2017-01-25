Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Eik fasteignafélag hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 590202-3730 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Álfheimar 74, 104 Reykjavík --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) EIK 100346 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000026904 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 26.01.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 131854 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD ISK 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Issue Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time ISK 5,500,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Wednesday, April 13, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Saturday, September 10, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Saturday, March 10, 2046 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3.6% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Compound -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Thursday, March 10, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Saturday, September 10, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index Consumer price index for indexation -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 429,170000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date Thursday, March 10, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Íslandsbanki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------