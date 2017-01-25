Global Insulation Market 2017-2021 - By Product & End User - Advances in Technology have led to Development of Eco-friendly Insulation Materials - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global insulation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the period 2017-2021. Oversupply of oil and gas coupled with low demand has resulted in low prices worldwide, leading to a reduction in energy costs. This scenario is expected to have a cascading effect on the insulation market as the need for energy efficiency is one of the primary reasons for adopting insulation.



Global Insulation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is green insulation. Advances in technology have led to the development of eco-friendly insulation materials in the market. As some insulating materials have adverse health implications, governments around the world are trying to promote the use of eco-friendly and recyclable insulation in buildings. The use of recyclable materials is not only environment-friendly but also helps in reducing the cost of production for insulation vendors. The increase in the prices of raw materials has forced vendors to look for ways to reduce their operational costs and minimize dependence on suppliers.



According to the report, one driver in market is revenue generation through retrofitting activities. Retrofitting is one of the major sources of revenue generation for vendors in the market. In the post-recession period, due to the volatility in the prices of materials, residential and non-residential users have demonstrated an inclination toward retrofitting activities over new investments. The developed markets in North America and Europe, which are more mature in terms of building insulation materials, will generate the highest replacement and restoration demand for existing building installations.



Key vendors



Other prominent vendors



BASF

Beijing HuaDu Chemical Building Material Group

Byucksan

Dow Kakoh

Ecofoam Polyurethane Insulation

Hebei Huamei Group

Huntsman

Kaneka

KCC

Knauf Insulation

Kumho Petrochemical

Others



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9wh3c/global_insulation

