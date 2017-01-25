sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Battery Recycling Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.96%, 2017-2021 with Battery Solutions, Call2Recycle, Exide Technologies, Gravita India & Johnson Controls Leading the Way - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Battery Recycling Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global battery recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Battery Recycling Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is widening lithium supply-demand gap. Although there is an adequate amount of lithium resources available globally to cater to the demand, almost 70% of the global lithium reserves are concentrated in South America's ABC (Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile) region. Owing to the sparse accessibility of the raw material (available only in a geography) there is an integral risk. Some challenges are likely to influence the lithium supply in the future. Unsteadiness of governments in the above-mentioned regions can significantly affect the supply. It can impact the battery price, which, in turn, will increase the vehicle cost.

Key vendors

  • Battery Solutions
  • Call2Recycle
  • Exide Technologies
  • Gravita India
  • Johnson Controls

Other prominent vendors

  • East Penn Manufacturing
  • ENERSYS
  • Umicore
  • Retriev Technologies
  • G & P Batteries
  • The Doe Run Company
  • Gopher Resource
  • RSR Corporation
  • Terrapure Environmental
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by battery chemistry

Part 07: Market segmentation by battery source

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v7686q/global_battery

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


