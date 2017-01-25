Global Battery Recycling Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.96%, 2017-2021 with Battery Solutions, Call2Recycle, Exide Technologies, Gravita India & Johnson Controls Leading the Way - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Battery Recycling Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global battery recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Battery Recycling Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is widening lithium supply-demand gap. Although there is an adequate amount of lithium resources available globally to cater to the demand, almost 70% of the global lithium reserves are concentrated in South America's ABC (Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile) region. Owing to the sparse accessibility of the raw material (available only in a geography) there is an integral risk. Some challenges are likely to influence the lithium supply in the future. Unsteadiness of governments in the above-mentioned regions can significantly affect the supply. It can impact the battery price, which, in turn, will increase the vehicle cost.

Key vendors



Battery Solutions

Call2Recycle

Exide Technologies

Gravita India

Johnson Controls

Other prominent vendors



East Penn Manufacturing

ENERSYS

Umicore

Retriev Technologies

G & P Batteries

The Doe Run Company

Gopher Resource

RSR Corporation

Terrapure Environmental

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by battery chemistry



Part 07: Market segmentation by battery source



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



