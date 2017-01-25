Global Battery Recycling Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.96%, 2017-2021 with Battery Solutions, Call2Recycle, Exide Technologies, Gravita India & Johnson Controls Leading the Way - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global battery recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% during the period 2017-2021.
According to the report, one driver in market is widening lithium supply-demand gap. Although there is an adequate amount of lithium resources available globally to cater to the demand, almost 70% of the global lithium reserves are concentrated in South America's ABC (Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile) region. Owing to the sparse accessibility of the raw material (available only in a geography) there is an integral risk. Some challenges are likely to influence the lithium supply in the future. Unsteadiness of governments in the above-mentioned regions can significantly affect the supply. It can impact the battery price, which, in turn, will increase the vehicle cost.
Key vendors
- Battery Solutions
- Call2Recycle
- Exide Technologies
- Gravita India
- Johnson Controls
Other prominent vendors
- East Penn Manufacturing
- ENERSYS
- Umicore
- Retriev Technologies
- G & P Batteries
- The Doe Run Company
- Gopher Resource
- RSR Corporation
- Terrapure Environmental
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by battery chemistry
Part 07: Market segmentation by battery source
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Market drivers
Part 10: Impact of drivers
Part 11: Market challenges
Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
