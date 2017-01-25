Research and Markets - Global After Sunburn Care Products Market to Grow 10.16% 2017-2021, with Bayer, Boiron, Dermalogica, Edgewell Personal Care & Welmedix Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global after sunburn care products market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.



Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is usage of medicinal ingredients. The increased launch of innovative after sunburn care products such as those containing medicinal ingredients is an important trend that is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period. The vendors in the market are currently focused on the introduction of innovative product offerings that vary in terms of design, color, ingredients, and effectiveness to meet the needs of individual consumers.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in online retailing of personal care products. E-retailing is the fastest growing sector in the global beauty and personal care products market. In 2014, the overall revenue of this sector was valued at $1.35 trillion, and it is expected to reach $2.7 trillion by 2019 by growing at a rate of 12%-13%. The biggest players in the global online retail market for after sunburn care products are Amazon, Walgreens, and Rite Aid.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is consumers' growing awareness of sun care products. The emissions from the sun include visible light, heat, and UV radiation. Extreme heat and UV radiation are harmful to the human skin. Thus, the manufacturers of sun care products are slowly aiming at educating consumers on the importance of sun care products through various broadcasting means such as the television and the Internet and several marketing and awareness campaigns.

Key vendors



Bayer

Boiron

Dermalogica

Edgewell Personal Care

Welmedix



Other prominent vendors



Clinique Laboratories

MelanSol

Solskyn Personal Care

Solar Recover & Zausner

Sun Bum

Water-Jel Technologies



