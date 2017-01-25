Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in the US 2017-2021: Significant Rise in the Number of Diseases, Giving Rise to Treatments & Surgeries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The blood bank refrigerator market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The demand for blood products is likely to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in the incidence of diseases in the US, which is home to the fastest growing elderly population. This might escalate the number of chronic and age-related diseases, necessitating an increase in blood transfusion as a part of treatment.

In recent years, the accuracy of temperature monitoring systems has been a very critical aspect in blood bank refrigerator offerings, as blood storage efficiency is subject to a range of variables such as power failure, the frequency of inventory load, door openings, and changes in room temperature. Subsequently, real-time information, data management, and remote access to data through mobile and other devices are increasingly being demanded.

According to the report, healthcare costs have increased by 91% during 2000-2011 in the US. There has also been a significant rise in the number of diseases, giving rise to treatments and surgeries. This requires a constant supply of blood. Subsequently, the storage of blood will have to be taken care of to ensure that the availability is constant.

Further, the report states that the healthcare industry is stringently regulated worldwide. Compliance criteria need to be met at every stage of product development and management, which is sometimes time consuming and expensive. Blood is sensitive to temperature, requiring it to be stored in stable-temperature environments and systems such as blood bank refrigerators. The high cost of advanced blood bank refrigerators is hampering the growth of the market due to less acceptability among end-users, especially among small-scale blood banks and hospitals.

Key vendors

Biomedical Solutions

B Medical Systems

Helmer Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

ARCTIKO

Bionics Scientific Technologies

Dometic

Dulas

Haier

Glen Dimplex

Kirsch

LABCOLD

Lorne Laboratories

Macro Scientific Works

REMI GROUP

Sure Chill

Vestfrost Solutions

