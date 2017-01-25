LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Never afraid to speak or sing what is on her mind, JANIS IAN has drawn the attention of 13,179,000 people who have read her Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/janisianpage/posts/1256196441133738 while 91,000 have shared it, 467,000 have liked it, 48,500 have commented on it, and more than 450,000 have listened to her song "I'm Still Standing" on Soundcloud, which she is offering for free.

At only 14, Janis wrote "Society's Child" observing the racial bigotry and atrocities at the time. Her civil rights stand brought her controversy and even death threats, however merits of the song were recognized when it was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. Janis remains society's child, although an older and wiser one, with her commentary on current American history and our new president's positions.

