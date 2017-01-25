CORNING, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Market Street Trust Company, a leading multi-family office providing comprehensive, independent wealth management services for high-net worth families and individuals, announced today that it has hired Rosa Dolce as Director, Client Service in the New York City office. She served previously in senior fiduciary and wealth management positions with leading banks.

Ms. Dolce will be responsible for managing client relationships both at the individual and trust levels, focusing on trust and estate planning and advising clients. She will report to Vice Chairman and head of the New York City office Rob Elliott, and Rachel Sherman, Vice President, Client Service.

"Rosa has served impressively as a client adviser for many years, and will be a tremendous asset to the team at Market Street, where client service is our culture," said Marianne Young, President and CEO of Market Street Trust. "We are delighted to add to our New York City office someone with such deep and relevant experience."

Prior to joining Market Street, Ms. Dolce was a Senior Trust Officer and Vice President at JP Morgan Private Bank in New York City. Previously, she was a Senior Fiduciary Specialist and Vice President at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

An attorney, Ms. Dolce worked as an estates administration specialist with Dunnington, Bartholow & Miller and began her career with Jankoff & Gabe.

"Given the growth of our New York City office's client base, we are delighted to find a Wealth Advisor with Rosa's excellent experience, knowledge, skills and commitment to serving client families," said Mr. Elliott, head of the NYC office.

"Rosa brings important know-how in serving high net worth clients," said Ms. Sherman. "She has focused her career as a fiduciary, both as a trusts and estates attorney, and as a wealth management professional. Clients come first to Rosa, and that is very much the ethos at Market Street."

About Market Street Trust Company (www.marketstreettrust.com)

Founded in 1909 and based in Corning, NY, Market Street Trust Company is a client-owned multi-family office providing comprehensive, attentive wealth management services for high-net worth families, many of them spanning multiple generations. Market Street is a private trust company, offering the permanence and objectivity of a corporate trustee, as well as the flexibility of a highly personalized approach. Market Street was the winner of Private Asset Management's Award for Best Multi-Family Office for Client Service, in the sub-$2.5 billion category in 2013 and 2015, and Best Multi-Family Office Overall in the sub-$2 billion category in 2016. Family Wealth Report named Market Street Multi-family Office of the Year in the sub-$5 billion category in 2015 and again in 2016 in the sub-$3 billion category.

