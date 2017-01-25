Site enlargement enables increased capacity for state-of-the-art quality control and storage

Vetter, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for development, aseptic filling and final packaging of injectables, has announced today that it has begun operations in its expanded Visual Inspection and Logics Center located in Ravensburg. The enlargement, in which the company invested approximately 100 million euros ($107 million), bundles capacity for final product inspection and logistics in one cutting-edge site. By finalizing the second construction stage of the site that was initially put into operation five years ago, the CDMO now offers more than double the capacity for state-of-the-art quality control, cold-storage and room-temperature storage. Given the increasing industry-specific requirements emanating from customer and regulatory side, the company now provides even more efficient and flexible supply chain processes.

The expanded Center, referred to as Ravensburg Vetter West, is located on approximately 50,000 square meters (538,000 square feet) of floor space and offers a 35,000 pallet warehouse capacity for storing pharmaceuticals in refrigeration or room temperature conditions. The capacities for chest freezers, incubation chambers, and constant climate chambers have also been increased, as have the visual inspection capacities of filled units which can be realized in either manual or automatic mode. This allows Vetter to react with greater flexibility to individual market and customer needs. The center also contains a support materials warehouse with corresponding safety installations as well as a new packaging-check laboratory and the company's central archive. Additionally, the number of office workspaces were increased. By the end of 2017, the CDMO will relinquish its existing Holbeinstrasse site for visual inspection and logistics. Its employees and departments will gradually be relocated to Ravensburg Vetter West, resulting in a working staff of approximately 800 employees.

"The requirements regarding final product inspection as well as transportation and storage of (bio-)pharmaceutical materials are ever-increasing," said Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto. "Concentrating our supply chain processes in one site enables bundled resources for even more efficient and highly-secured logistic and quality control procedures."

Positive business development continues

2016 was again a successful year for Vetter. The demand of international customers in the areas of clinical development, commercial production and final packaging continued to increase. The CDMO supported its customers with drug product manufacturing, including five of the world's top 10 biologics. Overall the number of Vetter employees operating in its production sites and sales subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Asia increased from 3,600 employees to approximately 4,100.

About Vetter

Vetter is a global leader in the fill and finish of aseptically prefilled syringe systems, cartridges and vials. Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, the company operates production facilities in Germany and the United States, as well as sales offices in Singapore and Tokyo, Japan. The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is an innovative solution provider serving small, midsize, and the top 10 (bio-)pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio spans state-of-the-art manufacturing from early clinical development through commercial filling and final packaging of parenteral drugs. Known for quality, the company of approximately 4,100 employees offers a foundation of experience spanning more than 35 years, including dozens of customer product approvals for novel compounds. More than 70% of Vetter's active projects are biologics, and Vetter currently manufactures five of the world' top 10. The CDMO is also committed to patient safety and compliance with user friendly solutions such as Vetter-Ject, as well as its dual-chamber syringe Vetter Lyo-Jectand cartridge system V-LK. Visit www.vetter-pharma.com.

