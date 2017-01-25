Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal writing and marking instrumentsmarketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The report on global writing and marking instruments market by Technavio provides segmentation based on products (pens, pencils, coloring writing instruments, markers and highlighters, and writing accessories) and geographies (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

"The writing and marking instruments market is expected to grow to over USD 22 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 5% through the forecast period. The introduction of innovative, personalized, and customized pens is expected to drive the market significantly through the forecast period," says Jhansi Mary, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for K12 and higher education research.

Competitive vendor landscape

There is intense competition among the leading vendors in the global writing and marking instruments market. Players compete by product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. Vendors are focusing on quality, ergonomics, and durability of the materials being used to gain an edge and retain customer loyalty.

Additionally, to survive in the intensely competitive environment, vendors are capitalizing on emerging trends, such as multi-function pens, luxury writing instruments, the resurgence of fountain pens, and online retailing to retain a strong foothold in the market.

Top six vendors in the global writing and marking instruments market

Crayola

Crayola manufactures and markets products such as colored pencils, construction paper, crayons, markers, chalk, clay and modeling compounds. It also offers paints and watercolors, glues, and scissors. The company's international sales and marketing facilities are located in Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Italy.

Faber-Castell

Faber-Castell designs and manufactures a wide range of pens and pencils for writing, drawing, coloring, and creative designing. It has a wide variety of writing and marking instruments in its portfolio.

Mitsubishi Pencil

Mitsubishi Pencil produces and supplies writing instruments such as pens and pencils, and other products such as cosmetics and adhesives across the world. The company has a robust sales network across the world. It offers a range of writing instruments such as pens, pencils, markers, mechanical pencils, and correction pens.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands provides writing instruments. Its Sharpie brand includes pens, pencils, markers, and highlighters; and Paper Mate offers pens and pencils. The company has a diverse portfolio of writing and marking instruments. In this portfolio, it provides high-quality and innovative products in the market through its wide distribution network.

PILOT

PILOT manufactures, purchases, and sells stationery products and other related products. The company has seen steady growth in sales of its writing and marketing instruments by focusing on superior quality, functionality, and value in its products. The company incorporates customer feedbacks in new product development and invests in aggressively marketing its products to gain market share.

BIC

BIC manufactures, markets, and distributes lighters, stationery, and shavers primarily in France. The company is one of the leading players in the market of pens and pencils. The company entered developing countries earlier to attain a first mover advantage. This was to compete against local players and vendors, which offer writing and marking instruments at lower costs.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

