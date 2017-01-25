Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) announced today that Nicolaas Marais has been appointed as president.In this role, he will take on a broad range of responsibilities including Multi-Asset Class Solutions, Research, and Product Management.

Based in San Francisco and London, he will join the organization in this new role on February 1 and report to Kristi Mitchem, chief executive officer and head of WFAM. Marais most recently served as head of Multi-Asset Investments and Portfolio Solutions at Schroders.

"Given his impressive and complementary investment management experience, Nico is ideally qualified to lead the development and management of strong multi-asset class solutions for our clients," said Mitchem. "Nico also brings the informed perspective and judgment to oversee product development and lead the creation of new offerings across asset classes, geographies, and vehicle ranges that will meet the needs of our clients."

Prior to his five years with Schroders, Marais was global head of Active Portfolio Management at BlackRock Multi Asset and Client Solutions where he had responsibility for portfolio management, research, and investment strategy. Before BlackRock, Marais held several leadership roles with Barclays Global Investors, including global head of Investment Strategy, head of Active Equity-Europe, head of Investment Strategy UK/Europe, and head of Active Equity Product Management. Earlier in his career, he also worked for The World Bank Group as a bond trader and for the South African Reserve Bank as a gold trader.

"The investment industry is undergoing significant change, posing challenges but also exciting opportunities," said Marais. "I look forward to helping build a business that focuses intensely on investor outcomes and what our clients need, ranging from wealth preservation and risk-controlled growth to income, supported by a scientific and transparent investment process."

Marais holds his doctorate of commerce in economics from the University of South Africa. He earned master's and bachelor's degrees from University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, and an advanced diploma in international economic policy research from the Kiel Institute of World Economics in Germany. He has also earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)designation.

