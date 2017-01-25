Strategy Analytics: More Households With Interactive Security Than Traditional Security By 2020

Report Details Security Industry's New "Disruptive" Model

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Leading research firm Strategy Analytics announces the availability of a new report detailing the effect of "smart home" capabilities on the traditional security industry.

"Smart Home: Disrupting the Security Industry" explains that the current residential security model in the United States is undergoing major change. According to the report, "the traditional, one-way security systems are giving way to innovative solutions that meld remote monitoring and control as well as automation capabilities with notifications of security breaches and events homeowners want to be alerted about. These innovations are creating new options for consumers and driving changes in the way monitoring services and first responders react to emergencies."

The report provides a concise history of interactive security and an overview of the companies that are ushering in this disruptive model. Video verification also receives significant coverage in the report, given the fact that the law enforcement agencies in an increasing number of U.S. jurisdictions are beginning to require audio or video authentication of an event to generate a prioritized response.

The reports concludes with Strategy Analytics' forecast for the adoption of US households with interactive security systems which, the reports says, will displace traditional one-way systems in the long term and expand the market due to their enhanced capabilities.

"Interactive security is unquestionably the wave of the future in the residential security market," said William Ablondi, the report's author who directs Strategy Analytics' Smart Home Strategies (SHS) advisory service. "As this report explains, consumers want their security systems to not only protect their families and their homes, they increasingly see them as the foundation of total home control - and more. It's a trend that forward-thinking companies like Alarm.com, ADT, Vivint, and MivaTek have recognized in their next-generation security products."

