BANGKOK, THAILAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Come celebrate the Year of the Rooster in Bangkok this January. Experience Thai-Chinese festivities this Lunar New Year in the heart of the vibrant city.

The Courtyard Bangkok city center hotel offers the best hotel promotion starting just from THB 2599 on 27-29 January 2017. With Silom, Pratunam Market and Central World close by, our hotel is the center of all the cultural activities happening in and around the city. Making the Chinese New year celebration in Bangkok even easier for guests, the hotel offers complimentary Tuk-Tuk pick-up service at the Rajdamri and Chitlom BTS stations.

With such convenience, guests can enjoy their vacation to the fullest while taking advantage of easy access to all this year's festivities. The downtown Bangkok hotel's spacious accommodations and modern features, including an outdoor swimming pool, fully equipped 24-hour gym, pool bar and vibrant restaurant "MoMo Café" make it an ideal destination for travelers to this year's event.

The property is also conveniently located within easy reach of Bangkok's main nightlife Silom Soi 2 and Soi 4, where several restaurants, clubs and late night bars can be found. Its vibrant setting and ease-of-access make it one of the most popular social event venues in Bangkok.

For bookings and more information please visit the Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok website or contact our reservation specialists via cy.bkkcy.rsa@courtyard.com or +66 2690 1888.

About Courtyard Bangkok

Located right in central Bangkok, the Courtyard Bangkok hotel is an iconic oasis of leisure and pleasure. Combining simplicity and comfort with modern convenience, the property offers a choice of 316 rooms and suites spanning over 15 floors, blending contemporary décor with traditional Thai touches. Guests are invited to indulge at MoMo Café, the hotel's causal eatery, or surround themselves in tranquility at the property's poolside lounge. Positioned in the heart of Bangkok, travelers have access to the best of the city, with rooms that offer an array of amenities, like high-speed Internet access and flat-screen TVs. The hotel also offers highly versatile function rooms that can be configured into up to five meeting venues, accommodating a maximum of 160 people with unique spaces that sport the latest professional equipment.

