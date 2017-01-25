Mindspace offers beautifully designed workspaces for teams of all sizes, ranging from entrepreneurs to corporates. Mindspace's prime and trendy locations, including new sites in Berlin and Munich, provide a real community for professionals and creators.

Mindspace (www.mindspace.me), a global provider of creative and stylish coworking spaces, dedicated to making work exciting and inspiring through stunning design and premium community services, announced today that it has raised $15 million in series A funding from private investors.

As Mindspace continues its fast-paced global expansion, the company has also announced the planned opening of five new locations, bringing its total member count to 5,000 across nine locations that span over 350,000 square feet.

Founded in 2014, Mindspace provides its members with a collaborative work environment, offering companies of all sizes, ranging from entrepreneurs to large organizations, all the benefits and perks desired to grow their businesses.

Mindspace puts a strong emphasis on creating a lifestyle and community experience for its members. Each location boasts a beautiful boutique design concept, as well as diverse community events, activities and partnerships.

Mindspace's prime and trendy locations attract professionals and creators who value the convenience created by dedicated services as well as access to a productive and diverse community. In addition, Mindspace supports business growth by providing a quick and cost effective solution for growing companies, offering flexible contracts designed for their needs.

"We are excited to announce this new funding and new Mindspace locations," said Co-Founder and CEO Dan Zakai. "With the funding, we plan to enter the U.S. market, while continuing to expand and strengthen our presence in Europe."

About Mindspace:

Mindspace is in the business of creating incredible coworking spaces and diverse communities by providing a high quality user experience through exquisite service, boutique approach and hip design. The company offers the office-as-a-service concept and aims to change the way people work. Mindspace was founded in 2014 and caters to corporations, startups and freelancers who expect more from their work environment. The company currently has locations in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, and Tel Aviv.

