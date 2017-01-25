Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2017) - THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FSE: TFHC) is now shipping cannabis plants. This follows the December 19th amendment to its license by Health Canada, allowing the company to sell "Starting Materials", meaning marijuana plants, to patients registered under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video news alert" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "THC BioMed" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_2fzd2ssm/THC-BioMed-CSE-THC-is-now-Shipping-Cannabis-Plants

The company, which currently has 29 strains in stock, is pricing these starting materials at $20 per clone, plus packaging and shipping.

Under the company's genetic exchange service, THC offers the following wholesale prices to Licensed Producers: 100 clones of any strain @ $10,000, Pack of 3 seeds, any strain @ $2,500, and Clone Shipper 3.0 @ $12.99.

John Miller, President and CEO, stated: "With the increase in new licenses being granted by Health Canada we have initiated a service to provide newly licenses producers with the genetics they require to start production. THC also intends to participate in a genetic exchange service that would enable producers to exchange strains with THC BioMed. This would increase our genetic bank while giving producers the ability to increase their strain supply."

The company is using the newly designed Clone Shipper 3.0 containers to ship live cannabis plants across Canada and believes it is the one of the first companies in Canada to ship live cannabis plants. The patented design allows for a LED light to keep the clone in the growing vegetative stage for 12 to 24 hours during shipment.

The company continues to pursue the acquisition of US-based Clone Shipper under a previously announced Letter of Intent. Management believes that purchasing Clone Shipper would allow THC to penetrate the U.S. and international cannabis markets, while remaining in compliance with U.S. and international laws by not dealing with cannabis in jurisdictions where it remains illegal.

The company also sells Clonex clone solution, a specifically formulated plant food for rooting clones and seedlings using a profile of the highest quality minerals including nitrogen, phosphorus and calcium along with vitamin B1 which reduces the risk of transplant shock.

The company is increasing its production space and will acquire two additional property units adjacent to its current facility in British Columbia.

The shares are trading at $0.80 and with 102.7 million shares currently outstanding, the company is capitalized at $82.2 million.

For more information, please visit www.THCbiomed.com, contact John Miller, President & CEO, at 1-844-THCMEDS or email info@THCbiomed.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media is arguably the largest producer and distributer of video news content, primarily for small and mid-cap companies. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com