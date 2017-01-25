LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- The 12th Annual Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show, the Los Angeles area metro market's only consumer travel show, will be creating a weekend travel adventure of its own as it is the first stop travelers need to make on their next trip. Visitors will be part of an exciting travel and cultural marketplace, sharing taste of international and local travel and cuisine, authentic cultural entertainment, educational content as well as thousands of dollars in show-only travel deals at the Los Angeles Convention Center, February 18 and 19.

"The LA Travel & Adventure Show is the biggest travel show in the United States and a top consumer event in the LA market," said Unicomm CEO John Golicz. "Los Angeles residents who love to travel come to the event to tour the global sights and sounds, receive educational content during hands-on seminars, as well as become inspired to take their next trip from experts from around the globe."

Strategically located at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show features more than 2,500 local travel experts from around the planet and hundreds of exhibits, tens of thousands of dollars in savings with show-only travel deals, must-have products and gadgets and expanded programming.

Travel Celebrities on Hand to Create Wanderlust

From traveling off the beaten path in Europe with Rick Steves and navigating the travel landscape in 2017 with Peter Greenberg, to exploring different cultures around the world with Andrew Zimmern and getting the most out of your next trip with Pauline Frommer, you'll receive actionable advice and inspiration to plan and book your next trip.

Get a "Taste" of Cultural Cuisines from Around the World

Tasting the local delicacies is such an important part of a great travel adventure, and attendees can get a sampling at the Taste of Travel Theater. Foodies can enjoy cultural cuisines from around the globe from notable chefs and many others who will be offering live cooking demonstrations and samples of culinary dishes.

Enjoy oysters specially prepared by Spencer Bezaire of L&E Oyster Bar in Silver Lake, or take a front row seat to watch Culinary Fight Club, a chef competition where contestants have 60 minutes to impress two judges using a 10k BTU Burner, 15 supplied and three surprise ingredients, all to be judged on that one perfect bite!

Savvy Traveler Theater Provides Tips to Travel Smarter

Travel experts will cover a range of topics at the Savvy Traveler Theater, including how to travel safer and cheaper, how to maximize reward points, packing tips and other travel hacks designed to maximize the travel experience.

Discover the World at the Destination Theater

Local destination experts will help attendees plan, personalize and book their next vacations while sharing their inside knowledge in workshops right on the show floor. From Australia and New Zealand to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Tahiti, visitors will learn how to travel like a local at these half hour sessions.

Experience Music and Dance from Around the World

Featuring cultural performances from around the globe, the Global Beats Stage is where performers invite visitors to enjoy authentic cultural music and dance presentations during more than 20 sessions throughout the weekend. Attendees will enjoy performances from the Middle East, Egypt, China, Panama and Spain.

Explore Hands-On Travel Experiences

The Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show is full of interactive, hands-on activities fit for the whole family. From climbing the rock wall, to enjoying California's most epic outdoor playground at Mammoth Lakes, to experiencing Fijian culture with the Fijian tribal warrior dancers, and the ARIZONA Photo Booth, visitors will experience the world of travel right on the show floor.

The 2017 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show will take place Saturday, February 18 from 10am - 5pm and Sunday, February 19 from 10am - 5pm at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California. Tickets are now available online for $11 for one day or $18 for two days. Children 16 and under are free. At the door, tickets will be available, cash only, for $15 for one day, and $22 for two days. For tickets and information, please visit https://travelshows.com/shows/los-angeles/, email info@travelshows.com or call 203-878-2577.

1000TravelTips.com is the event's National Media Sponsor and Tourism Fiji is a Major Sponsor. Supporting sponsors include Rick Steves Europe Tours; Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Republic of China; Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Indonesia; Tourism Authority of Thailand; and Yosemite Experience Pavilion. Contributing sponsors are Japan National Tourism Organization and Aer Lingus Ltd.

Travel industry sponsors include U.S. Travel Association, Association for the Promotion of Tourism to Africa, Africa Travel Association, Pacific Asia Tourism Association, Caribbean Tourism, San Diego Chapter of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, JAXFAX Travel Marketing Magazine, and European Tourism Association. Other event sponsors include Visit Arizona, NBC Los Angeles, Travel Africa, International Travelers Writers Alliance, International Food, Wine & Travel Writers Association, KindTraveler, Man About World, LA Weekly, Epoch Times, NTDTV, and Los Angeles Consortium of Online Travel.

