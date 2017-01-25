LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Doheny Eye Institute, one of the world's top-ranked nonprofit vision research organizations, is proud to announce that Los Angeles business leader, Mr. Jay Wintrob, has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. Wintrob is the Chief Executive Officer of Oaktree Capital Management, a leading global investment management firm specializing in alternative investments. He has served as a member of Oaktree's Board of Directors since 2011. Prior to joining Oaktree, he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of AIG Life and Retirement, the U.S.-based life and retirement services segment of American International Group, Inc., from 2009 to 2014. He was formerly Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of AIG Retirement Services, Inc. from 1998 to 2001, and President and Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2009. In addition to his work in the financial sector, Mr. Wintrob is a board member of a select group of prestigious Los Angeles-area non-profit organizations, including The Broad Foundations, The Los Angeles Music Center, and the Skirball Cultural Center. Mr. Wintrob received his B.A. and J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.

"It's an honor to welcome Jay to our Board of Directors," said Ed Landry, chairman of the Doheny Eye Institute Board of Directors. "His track record of philanthropy and service throughout our community speaks for itself. We look forward to working with him and furthering the Doheny mission -- with ground-breaking research, superior education programs and the best eye care in the world."

"2017 marks Doheny Eye Institute's 70 th anniversary of global vision leadership, as we continue to expand the Doheny legacy of excellence. Jay's skills and expertise are vital in our journey to further our commitment to our communities in Southern California and around the world," said Marissa Goldberg, executive director of Doheny Eye Institute."

About Doheny Eye Institute

The Doheny Eye Institute, established in 1947 by philanthropist Mrs. Estelle Doheny, is rated "Best in the West" and fifth-best adult ophthalmology hospital in the nation by US News & World Report's 2017 rankings. Dedicated to the conservation, improvement and restoration of human eyesight, Doheny is recognized nationally and internationally for its leadership and excellence in the field of ophthalmology and vision. Doheny Eye Institute is proudly affiliated with UCLA Stein Eye Institute.

