

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session firmly in positive territory. Bank stocks were among the best performing stocks after Spain's Banco Santander posted strong quarterly results.



Investors were also in a positive mood after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to advance completion of two controversial pipelines - the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline. Traders had been waiting to see if Trump would follow through with his campaign promises, especially those that had to do with infrastructure spending.



The strong performance on Wall Street also added to the positive mood among investors Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial broke out past the 20,000 point level for the first time, reaching a new all-time high.



Eurozone banks must adjust their business models to remain profitable and improve their risk management and tackling of legacy assets, European Central Bank Supervisory Board Chair Daniele Nouy said Wednesday.



Low interest rates initially boost bank profits, but they do take their toll over time, Nouy said in a speech in Frankfurt. Further, banking regulation have been strengthened since the financial crisis to avoid future crises, she added.



Banks also need to adopt to the digital world, she said.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.33 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.36 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.50 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.82 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.99 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.20 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.71 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank surged 5.75 percent and Commerzbank gained 3.59 percent.



In Paris, utility EDF gained 0.85 percent after its Board approved closure of the country's oldest nuclear plant.



Societe Generale advanced 4.32 percent and BNP Paribas rose 4.16 percent. Credit Agricole also finished higher by 2.17 percent.



In London, mining giant BHP Billiton increased 1.55 percent after releasing its production report for the six months to December 31.



Vedanta Resources climbed 0.85 percent after pricing its $1 billion bond offering.



WH Smith leaped 7.03 percent. The company said that as a result of the strong sales performance in Travel, its expect Group profit growth for the year to be slightly ahead of plan.



Royal Bank of Scotland increased 3.41 percent and Lloyds Banking Group added 2.09 percent.



Pharmaceutical firm Novartis jumped 2.44 percent in Zurich after announcing a $5 billion share buyback.



Logitech soared 15.54 percent after its third quarter non-GAAP EPS grew 37% to $0.56, from $0.41 a year ago. The company also raised its full year 2017 guidance.



Banco Santander surged 4.03 percent in Madrid. The bank reported a 4 percent rise in its 2016 net profit, beating analysts' estimates.



German business confidence weakened to a four-month low in January as companies turned less optimistic about their outlook, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo institute showed Wednesday. The business climate index dropped unexpectedly to 109.8 in January from 111.0 in December. The score was forecast to rise to 111.3. This was the lowest since September, when the reading was 109.5.



The total value of new orders received by the German construction industry decreased in November, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday. The seasonally, working-day and price-adjusted orders in construction dropped 1.0 percent month-over-month in November.



French manufacturing confidence remained stable at the highest level in more than five years in January, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. The manufacturing sentiment index held steady at 106 in January, in line with expectations. The score was the highest since August 2011.



Italy's industrial orders increased for the second straight month in November, data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday. Industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-over-month in November, faster than October's 1.0 percent climb.



Spain's producer prices increased for the third consecutive month in December, the statistical office INE said Wednesday. Producer prices climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in December following a 0.6 percent rise in November.



