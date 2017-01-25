Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive remote keyless entry system marketreport. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global automotive remote keyless entry (RKE) systemmarket is largely concentrated with the top five players accounting for over 65% of the market. Most of the top players are concentrated in North America and European countries such as Germany and France.

Due to the complex nature of the automotive industry, most of the keyless entry manufacturers catering to the automotive industry are under high-cost restrictions and pressure from the OEMs suppliers, which forces the manufacturers to operate within strict margins with little scope of operational inefficiencies. Additionally, the keyless entry system is largely influenced by technological advancements in terms of functionality, reliability, and accuracy.

"Therefore, players of RKE systems need to focus on research and development to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, the automotive industry is governed by strict regulations and standards, which further impact and influence the profitability of keyless entry systems," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a leadautomotive electronicsanalyst from Technavio.

Technavioautomotivemarket research analysts identify the following key vendors for RKE systems:

Continental

Continental is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturing companies. Continental offers a wide range of vehicle access control components such as immobilizers, start/stop systems, remote and passive keyless entry systems, and bi-directional keys. The company currently offers these products at OEM level and has no presence in the Aftermarket.

Delphi

Delphi Automotive is a global vehicle components manufacturer. The company provides electrical and electronic, powertrain, active safety, and thermal technology solutions to the commercial and automotive vehicle markets. The company offers a range of security systems through its electronics and safety business unit.

Hella

Hella is involved in design and selling of lighting technology, systems, and electronic components for the automotive industry globally. Hella operates with three business units, among which automotive business unit is divided into automotive lightingand automotive electronics divisions. The automotive division offers keyless entry systems through its body control department.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric's operations involve developing, manufacturing, and marketing electric and electronic equipment that is used in energy and electric systems, industrial automation, information and communication systems, electronic devices, and home appliances. The company offers keyless entry systems through its safety and security division under the automotive business unit which is a part of industrial automation system business.

ZF TRW

ZF TRW is a supplier of automotive modules, systems, and components to OEMs and aftermarkets. Its product portfolio includes active and passive safety-related products. ZF TRW offers a strong product portfolio in keyless entry system both for OEM and the aftermarket. Its RKE system consists of a key fob, an ECU, and an in-key transmitter. ZF TRW also has a range of passive keyless entry systems that are equipped with advanced electronics to add convenience and comfort.

