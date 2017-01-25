According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global after sunburn care products marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for cosmetics and toiletryresearch, "The market will grow at a steady rate over the next five years, driven by the growing ill-effects of global warming, ozone depletion, and exposure to UV radiation on skin. The US and Europe have been driving the growth of the global after sunburn care products market."

The market research analysis categorizes the global after sunburn care products market into three major product segments. They are:

After sunburn care lotions

After sunburn care gels

After sunburn care sprays

Global after sunburn care lotions market

The after-sunburn care lotions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. The global after sunburn lotions market includes after sunburn moisturizing creams and lotions, sunburn ointments, and after sunburn balms. In 2021, this segment is expected to generate the highest revenue among all the product segments of the global after sunburn care products market and account for a share of over 51% of the market.

Some of the popular after sunburn care lotions are Boiron Calendula and dermalogica. While Boiron Calendula is a homeopathic ointment for minor burns and sunburns, dermalogica is a cosmetic after sun repair product, which helps improve sun-exposed skin effectively.

Global after sunburn care gels market

The global after sunburn gels market currently accounts for the second-largest share of the global after sunburn care products market and is expected to hold a share of about 35% of the market in 2021. Gels are defined as solid jelly-like substances. Gels are mainly used for healing burns and other hard-to-heal wounds. Burn gels are specifically preferred because they help in creating a moist environment around the burnt area, which helps to soothe the burnt area.

Some of the popular after sunburn relief products include Solarcaine, Sunburnt, and Edgewell. While Solarcaine is a sunburn medicine gel specifically used for sunburns, the Sunburnt Advanced After-sun Gel is the first sunburn gel that is paraben-free in nature.

Global after sunburn care sprays market

The global after sunburn care sprays market accounts for the lowest share of the global after sunburn care products market and is expected to account for a share of about 14% of the market in 2021. Sprays are mainly used for curing sunburns as these can be directly applied to the sunburnt skin, without having any skin contact with the injured person.

Some of the popular after sunburn care spray brands include Solarcaine and Sun Bum. While Solarcaine is a medicinal spray specifically prepared for sunburns, the Sun Bum Cool Down Original Spray with organic ingredients like Aloe Vera helps cure the sunburnt area while being water resistant in nature.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's consumer and retail market research analysts in this report are:

Bayer

Boiron

Dermalogica

Edgewell Personal Care

Welmedix

