Groupe aufeminin (Paris:FEM) (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM), 1st creator of communities, announces its 2016 revenue.

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, CEO of aufeminin, says: "The Group is continuing its transformation in the two previously-announced directions: programmatic advertising and social e-commerce. Over 2016, we recorded double-digit growth in a changing market.

Financial summary published data: consolidation of Livingly Media from 1 January in 2016 vs. 1 March in 2015 (post acquisition) and reclassification of Smart AdServer, divested on 30 April 2015, as net profit from divested activities in 2015

Publishing,

in thousands

(unaudited) 2016 2015 Q4 2016 Q4 2015 France 51,473 47,280 8.9% 15,521 13,571 14.4% International 55,870 45,756 22.1% 16,068 15,423 4.2% Total 107,343 93,036 15.4% 31,589 28,994 8.9%

Further buoyant organic growth in Q4 2016 revenue up +15.4% to €107.3 million International activity accounted for 52% of total activity

In FY 2016, the aufeminin group's revenue totalled €107.3 million, up 15.4% compared with the previous year. In the 4th quarter, revenue totalled €31.6 million, up +8.9%, an organic growth in line with that recorded in previous quarters.

On the French market, the aufeminin group continued to record very satisfactory performances, with an acceleration in its growth over the second half of the year.

International activity recorded strong growth of +22.1% to €55.9 million over the year and +4.2% to €16.1 million over the 4th quarter.

On Aufeminin's sites in Europe, we have seen a slowdown in growth associated with the fall in "display advertising" in Q4, notably with a significant decrease in Spain;

Simultaneously, My Little Paris, thanks to the diversification of its revenue and to the launch of its offers abroad, notably in Japan, has seen substantial growth;

In the United States, the strategic repositioning of Livingly Media resulted in further robust growth in its activity.

Next financial publication: 2016 annual results, on 8 March 2017 (after market).

http://corporate.aufeminin.com

About aufeminin

1st creator of communities, the aufeminin group provides an editorial and community-based offer covering all the most popular topics amongst women: Fashion, Baby, Beauty, Shopping, Cooking, News, Entertainment, etc.

With media brands such as aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Onmeda, Zimbio.com, Livingly.com and Stylebistro.com, the Group is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, North Africa, North America and Latin America.

Leader on the desktop market with a global audience of 46,5 million visitors a month, the aufeminin group's presence is growing on the mobile market, with 73 million visitors, and tablet market, with 13 million visitors, and is developing its presence on all other platforms, including video, print and social networks(1)

The aufeminin group, which is 78.43% owned by the Axel Springer group, is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM). In 2015, with 370 staff, the Group recorded revenue of €93 million and an EBITDA margin of 25%.

[1] Source: Google Analytics, aufeminin Group without deduplication November 2016

