Annual growth driven by China (+25%) and France (+21%)

Q4 2016 sales up +16%

Solid quarterly performance by Service

Sharp increase in the installed base (+23%), with more than 1,600 Aixplorer systems

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), the highly-innovative ultrasound company, today announces its sales for the 4th quarter and full year to December 31, 2016.

Michèle Lesieur, CEO and Chairwoman of SuperSonic Imagine, comments: "The growth generated in 2016 is the result of the marketing strategy defined in late 2015 that consists in focusing on clinical indications with greater potential for Aixplorer (liver and breast). The commercial strategy implemented on the key markets that are France, China and the United States is beginning to show positive results. We have recorded double-digit growth and are confident regarding our 2017 prospects and the continuation of our growth.

In thousands of euros 2016 2015 Change (%) Products 3,429 2,861 +20% Services 474 371 +28% 1st quarter sales 3,903 3,232 +21% Products 4,434 4,579 -3% Services 522 440 +18% 2nd quarter sales 4,956 5,019 -1% Products 5,175 4,759 +9% Services 519 440 +18% 3rd quarter sales 5,694 5,199 +10% Products 7,036 6,110 +15% Services 628 504 +25% 4th quarter sales 7,664 6,614 +16% Products 20,074 18,309 +10% Services 2,143 1,755 +22% Total sales 22,217 20,064 +11% Other revenue 1,023 1,655 -38% Total revenue 23,240 21,719 +7%

A very encouraging Q4 2016, with growth of +16%

In Q4 2016, SuperSonic Imagine recorded sales of €7,664 thousand, an increase of +16% compared with Q4 2015, driven by the +15% growth in sales of Aixplorer platforms to €7,036 thousand, accounting for 92% of quarterly sales. With 8% of total sales, Service sales recorded a solid performance, with growth of +25% to €628 thousand compared to Q4 2015.

From a geographical perspective, quarterly growth was driven by Asia (+42% to €2,907 thousand, including +56% in China to €2,357 thousand) and the EMEA region (Eastern and Southern Europe and the Middle East recorded growth of +19% to €3,421 thousand, with +38% growth in France to €1,529 thousand).

The Americas saw sales fall 21% to €1,336 thousand in the 4th quarter, despite the first sales carried out by Sandhill Scientific in hepatic diagnosis.

France, China and the United States respectively accounted for 20%, 31% and 16% of quarterly sales (67% in total).

Solid growth in 2016

Over 2016 as a whole, SuperSonic Imagine delivered year on year sales growth of +11% to €22,217 thousand. At constant currency, sales were up +10% at €22,131 thousand.

Product sales (Aixplorer) increased by +10% year on year to €20,074 thousand and accounted for 90% of total annual sales. Service sales grew by +22% to €2,143 thousand, thus accounting for 10% of total annual sales.

In line with its commercial strategy, the Company focused its efforts on its key markets: France and China recorded annual growth of +21% to €4,403 thousand and +25% to €5,797 thousand, respectively. In contrast, the United States saw sales slip 5% to €4,004 thousand, with direct sales increasing by +12% to €3,544 thousand but indirect sales falling 55% to €461 thousand. In 2016, these three countries respectively generated 20%, 26% and 18% of annual sales (64% in total).

As of December 31, 2016, SuperSonic Imagine had an installed base of more than 1,600 Aixplorer products worldwide, an increase year on year of +23%. The breakdown of this installed base was as follows: 53% in EMEA countries, 25% in Asia and 22% in the Americas.

Next press release: 2016 full-year results, on March 14, 2017

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer, with an UltraFast™ platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and more recently TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.

