Non-dilutive financing, in the form of an interest-free innovation loan

Proceeds to implement high content screening capacity

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN), a biotechnology company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, today announces that Bpifrance and the Occitania region of Southern France have selected to support the Company via a €950,000 interest-free innovation loan (PTZI1) after a competitive selection process.

Laurent Nguyen, CEO of Sensorion, commented: "I would like to thank our longstanding partner Bpifrance, and the Occitania region, for the confidence they have shown in Sensorion, a French company built on unique expertise in the field of inner-ear disorders. This latest funding will enable us to continue increasing our technological lead by developing an even more efficient screening platform for selecting relevant molecules and therapeutic targets to treat patients suffering from vertigo, hearing loss or tinnitus.

The purpose of this funding is to strengthen the Sensorion preclinical platform by implementing High Content Screening (HCS) approaches, focused on discovering new drugs for inner-ear disorders.

Sensorion's platform has already generated 3 first-in-class orally active drug candidates targeting inner-ear disorders:

bouts of vertigo, with the SENS-111 compound (Phase 2);

sudden sensorineural hearing loss, with the SENS-401 compound (Phase 1);

ototoxicity, with the SENS-300 program (preclinical).

The HCS approach will add higher throughput phenotypic capacity for screening new molecules, and will enable further detailed studies of their properties and impact on new therapeutic targets in the inner ear.

About Sensorion

Sensorion specializes in the treatment of pathologies of the inner ear such as acute vertigo, tinnitus and hearing loss. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to-administer, notably orally active, drug candidates for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus. The first two programs are respectively in phase 1 (SENS-401) and phase 2 (SENS-111) clinical testing. Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Alternext Paris exchange since April 2015.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Name: SENSORION

ISIN code: FR0012596468

Ticker: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on July 28, 2016 under n°R.16-069 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

1 PTZI (Prêt Taux Zéro pour l'Innovation): this interest-free innovation loan is specifically devoted to the development of Sensorion's high-content screening platform and, pursuant to the terms, is repayable without interest from December 31, 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005944/en/

Contacts:

Sensorion

Laurent Nguyen, Tel: +33 (0)4 67 20 77 30

CEO

contact@sensorion-pharma.com

or

Investor Relations, France

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky Emmanuel Huynh

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 92

sensorion@newcap.eu

or

Investor Relations, Rest of the World

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos, Tel.: +41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com