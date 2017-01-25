Research and Markets - Global Metal Cutting Tools Market to Grow 8.65%, 2017-2021 with BIG KAISER, Kennametal Foundation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI, OSG & Sandvik Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Metal Cutting Tools Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global metal cutting tools market to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Metal Cutting Tools Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is additive manufacturing. The manufacturing industry has witnessed the advent of a revolutionary technology known as 3D printing. 3D printing also known as additive manufacturing is the process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file. The process usually involves building the product in thin layers one by one. 3D printing enables the production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC. The global construction market is witnessing a mixed trend across various regions. Although the slowdown in the Chinese economy has impacted the global construction market, infrastructure planning in developing economies such as India and Indonesia will boost the growth of the global power tools market. As a result, this will propel the demand for the power tool accessories market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fluctuating raw material prices.

Key vendors



BIG KAISER

Kennametal Foundation

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

OSG

Sandvik



Other prominent vendors



CERATIZIT

DEWALT

FRAISA

Guhring

Hanjiang Tool

LMT Onsrud

Jiangsu Feida Drills

ISCAR

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



