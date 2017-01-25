Research and Markets - Global Metal Cutting Tools Market to Grow 8.65%, 2017-2021 with BIG KAISER, Kennametal Foundation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI, OSG & Sandvik Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Metal Cutting Tools Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global metal cutting tools market to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Metal Cutting Tools Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is additive manufacturing. The manufacturing industry has witnessed the advent of a revolutionary technology known as 3D printing. 3D printing also known as additive manufacturing is the process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file. The process usually involves building the product in thin layers one by one. 3D printing enables the production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC. The global construction market is witnessing a mixed trend across various regions. Although the slowdown in the Chinese economy has impacted the global construction market, infrastructure planning in developing economies such as India and Indonesia will boost the growth of the global power tools market. As a result, this will propel the demand for the power tool accessories market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fluctuating raw material prices.
Key vendors
- BIG KAISER
- Kennametal Foundation
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI
- OSG
- Sandvik
Other prominent vendors
- CERATIZIT
- DEWALT
- FRAISA
- Guhring
- Hanjiang Tool
- LMT Onsrud
- Jiangsu Feida Drills
- ISCAR
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d388m5/global_metal
