Global Interventional Spine Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.50% During 2017-2021 - Analysis by Procedure & End User - Research and Markets

The global interventional spine devices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Interventional Spine Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of radiofrequency-targeted vertebral augmentation. The market has been witnessing a trend toward the adoption of radiofrequency targeted vertebral augmentation, a novel percutaneous vertebral augmentation technique used to address some of the limitations of balloon kyphoplasty besides maintaining the benefits of the procedure. According to research studies, radiofrequency-targeted vertebral augmentation significantly reduces back pain severity, reduces pain medication requirements, and improves back function. Further, the remotely controlled cement delivery helps to reduce radiation exposure during vertebral augmentation procedures.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing incidence of spine and bone disorders. There has been a significant rise in the incidence of spinal disorders across the world over the last decade. This is expected to fuel the market growth. The most common spinal disorders include spondylolisthesis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, prolapsed intervertebral disc, and spinal stenosis. Disc herniation is a result of age-related degeneration of the annulus fibrosis or trauma, lifting injuries, or straining. Approximately one-third of adults above the age of 20 shows signs of herniated disks.

According to some research studies, 56% of individuals have disc bulging, and 20% to 35% of working age adults suffer from asymptomatic disc herniation. It has been estimated that lumbar disc herniation occurs 15 times more often than cervical disc herniation and is one of the major causes of lower back pain. Nearly 4%-6% of the global population is affected by this disorder, and there has been an increase in the prevalence of spondylolisthesis in gymnasts, weight lifters, and football linemen.

