Global Homogenizers Market (2017-2021) - By Application & Product Type - Removal of Dairy-related Restrictions has led to an Upsurge in Milk Production - Research and Markets

The global homogenizers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Homogenizers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Vendors are launching new, innovative, and efficient products in the market to garner larger market shares. It is critical to enhance the existing technology and introduce newer concepts in the market. For instance, in July 2015, the GEA Group introduced the Pony NS2006L, a lab homogenizer for product development used in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cosmetic, food & beverage, featuring the performances of the industrial scale homogenizers. It is designed for continuous operation up to 1500 bar and is suitable for micro sizing testing on different fluids. Its sanitary design is suited for sterilization in place and clean in place. Its compact design allows for easy installation, with simple operation and maintenance and to achieve similar results as larger size homogenizers. It was designed as a self-contained, high pressure laboratory and pilot plant homogenizer for product development.

According to the report, the removal of dairy-related restrictions such as the milk quota in the EU in April 2015 has led to an upsurge in milk production. This has stimulated leading dairy food manufacturers to use advanced machinery such as high-pressure homogenizers and ultrasonic homogenizers to enhance their processing capacity. Milk quotas in the EU were established in 1984 to prevent oversupply. The system has been scrapped after more than three decades to encourage EU dairy producers to compete with international players and increase their supply to fast-growing markets in Asia and Africa. This abolition will help dairy food manufacturers in the EU increase their exports. Apart from this, reduction in milk prices will spur the production of dairy products, thus increasing the need for dairy processing equipment such as homogenizers.

