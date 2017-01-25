Global Pharmerging Markets Grow of 12.88%, 2017-2021 with AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer & Sanofi Novartis Leading the Way - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pharmerging market to grow at a CAGR of 12.88% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Pharmerging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Although the adoption of targeted therapies in emerging markets is low, it is expected to increase substantially during the forecast period, particularly in the long term. With the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, which requires specific therapies for the effective treatment, the adoption of targeted therapies is expected to witness substantial upward momentum. For instance, in India, the prevalence of cancer is expected to increase by 25%-40% in the next 10 years.

The increasing awareness among physicians about the advantages of targeted therapies will certainly lead to an increase in adoption rates. Research studies done across the geographies have demonstrated that targeted therapy has increased the survival rate and the cure rate in cancer patients. These drugs are expected to work effectively in the treatment of various cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, chronic myeloid leukemia and lymphomas. Although, the cost of these targeted therapies is higher than the traditional ones, the growing awareness toward government subsidies and reimbursements could improve the adoption of such therapies even in the pharmerging nations.



According to the report, the pharmaceutical market in developed economies has reached its maturity phase and hence, is witnessing stagnance in terms of growth. This is primarily due the unfavorable economic conditions and patent expiries of innovator products. In order to maintain a healthy growth trajectory, the companies started exploring for new sources of revenue. In addition, the healthcare budget cuts in developed markets such as the US, has further driven the vendors' focus toward emerging economies.

Key vendors



AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Sanofi

Novartis



Other prominent vendors



Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Amgen

Aspen

Astellas Pharma

Baxter

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Celgene

Eli Lilly

Takeda Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

UCB

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Global pharmaceutical market



Part 06: Road to pharmerging markets



Part 07: Pharmerging markets



Part 08: Market landscape



Part 09: Market segmentation by geography



Part 10: Market overview of tier I countries



Part 11: Market overview of tier II countries



Part 12: Market overview of tier III countries



Part 13: Market drivers



Part 14: Impact of drivers



Part 15: Market challenges



Part 16: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 17: Market trends



Part 18: Vendor landscape



Part 19: Key vendor analysis



Part 20: Appendix



