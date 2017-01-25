sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.01.2017 | 18:24
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Spa Market in Europe to Grow 8.60%, 2016-2020 with Lanserhof, Ritz Carlton, Clarins & Fonteverde Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spa Market in Europe 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The spa market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during the period 2016-2020.

Spa Market in Europe 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is personalization of products and services. With spa experiences delivering effective results for clients, the spa industry is now focusing on providing personalized therapies to further enhance treatment results. Clients are asked to identify specific skincare concerns or parts of the body that they want to focus on in the therapy. They can also choose the kind of treatment they want: calming, balancing, healing, and re-energizing.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is innovative service offerings by spa players. The vendors of the market come up with different offerings in terms of services, the location of the spa, the architecture, or the different product offerings. Unique services offered by spas and the variety of treatments administered by expert professionals are adding to the popularity of spas.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is low point of differentiation compared to salons. One of the major challenges faced by the spa industry in Europe is the competition faced from salons providing body and face treatments in addition to hair services. Services offered by spa bars such as massages and facials are available in salons as well. Hence, the point of differentiation is decreasing.

Key Vendors:

  • Lanserhof
  • Ritz Carlton
  • Clarins
  • Fonteverde

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • VILA VITA VITAL SPA
  • Clinique La Prairie
  • Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda
  • Chelsea Day Spa
  • Nirvana Spa
  • Four Seasons Spa
  • The Bulgari Spa
  • Thermae Bath Spa
  • Terme di Saturnia

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Country overview

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by spa types

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w6vsq4/spa_market_in

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire