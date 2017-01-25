In Situ Hybridization Market to Reach $739.9 Million by 2021: Growth is Driven by Technological Advancements in Therapeutics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The in situ hybridization market is projected to reach USD 739.9 Million by 2021 from USD 557.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.8% in the next five years (2016 to 2021). Increasing diagnosis and growing incidence & prevalence of cancer, technology advancements in therapeutics, increasing government initiatives globally are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



The global in situ hybridization market is segmented on the basis of technique, application, and end user. By technique, the market is categorized into fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH). The FISH segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market, by technique in 2016. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021). This can be attributed to factors such as like high resolution of this technique, rising adoption in research activities & laboratories to diagnose cancer, chromosomal abnormalities, and infectious diseases, among others.



By application, the in situ hybridization market is categorized into cancer diagnosis, cytology, neuroscience, immunology, and infectious diseases. The cancer diagnosis segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market, by application in 2016. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021). This is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of FISH in diagnosis of cancer, and rising demand for FISH-based companion diagnostics for cancer.



On the basis of end users, the global in situ hybridization market is segmented into molecular diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2016, the molecular diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market, by end user. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021). This can be attributed to the availability of specialized skill sets in molecular diagnostic laboratories for ISH technique, rising prevalence of cancer coupled with genetic abnormalities, and increasing adoption of FISH in diagnosis of cancer and genetic abnormalities. .



