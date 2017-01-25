Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 25 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 71,153 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 34.9182p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,175,657 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,175,657 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1661 34.75 09:50:46 London Stock Exchange 3745 34.75 10:32:24 London Stock Exchange 1788 34.75 11:58:16 London Stock Exchange 2412 34.75 11:58:16 London Stock Exchange 838 34.75 11:58:40 London Stock Exchange 2711 34.75 13:15:14 London Stock Exchange 5042 35 13:25:21 London Stock Exchange 2401 34.75 13:39:07 London Stock Exchange 2296 34.75 14:06:00 London Stock Exchange 669 34.75 15:00:11 London Stock Exchange 1894 34.75 15:00:11 London Stock Exchange 2852 35 15:19:14 London Stock Exchange 2874 34.75 15:43:12 London Stock Exchange 4706 35 16:05:44 London Stock Exchange 13885 35 16:14:28 London Stock Exchange 2777 35 16:14:28 London Stock Exchange 5674 35 16:14:38 London Stock Exchange 5296 35 16:15:56 London Stock Exchange 2648 35 16:15:56 London Stock Exchange 2562 35 16:16:08 London Stock Exchange 2422 35 16:17:46 London Stock Exchange

