0,415 Euro		+0,009
+2,22 %
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 25

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:25 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):71,153
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):34.9182p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,175,657 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,175,657 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
166134.7509:50:46London Stock Exchange
374534.7510:32:24London Stock Exchange
178834.7511:58:16London Stock Exchange
241234.7511:58:16London Stock Exchange
83834.7511:58:40London Stock Exchange
271134.7513:15:14London Stock Exchange
50423513:25:21London Stock Exchange
240134.7513:39:07London Stock Exchange
229634.7514:06:00London Stock Exchange
66934.7515:00:11London Stock Exchange
189434.7515:00:11London Stock Exchange
28523515:19:14London Stock Exchange
287434.7515:43:12London Stock Exchange
47063516:05:44London Stock Exchange
138853516:14:28London Stock Exchange
27773516:14:28London Stock Exchange
56743516:14:38London Stock Exchange
52963516:15:56London Stock Exchange
26483516:15:56London Stock Exchange
25623516:16:08London Stock Exchange
24223516:17:46London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


