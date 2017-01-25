MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(FRANKFURT: 6BX)(the "Company" or "Relevium") a consolidator of e-commerce assets in Health and Wellness announced on December 22, 2016 it had executed a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire the assets of BioGanix Limited ("BGL"), a privately- held nutraceutical company in Houston, Texas focused on heart, brain, digestive health and joint support products sold through primarily through e-commerce platforms.

Update on trading halt

Concurrent to the press release on December 22, 2016, the Company received instructions from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to halt the stock subject to the company providing documents and clarifications. Following these clarifications, the securities of Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V - "RLV"), will resume trading at the market opening tomorrow.

General updateThe proposed acquisition of BioGanix represents a fundamental or significant transaction and as such it is subject to the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company remains engaged in the process with the exchange and is working diligently in cooperation with the vendor and external consultants to ensure the fluidity of this transaction.

Relevium's President and CEO, Aurelio Useche stated that "Our focus currently is to ensure a smooth transaction process so that we can the move our focus to the integration of the target business" Mr. Useche went on to say: "The acquisition of BioGanix is a step in the right direction for Relevium because of the potential for continued growth in this market by leveraging its current brand equity and excellence in customer service"

About Relevium Technologies Inc.

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector, specifically under three important verticals: Pain Relief, Recovery and Performance. Relevium Technologies Inc. currently holds patented intellectual property for application of static magnetic fields on direct-to-consumer devices, which aid in decreasing pain, improving recovery time and enhancing overall physical performance.

About BioGanix

BioGanix was founded with customer results in mind, to provide the best quality, best researched, and most potent formulas at competitive prices, while providing excellent and personal customer care. BioGanix puts our customers first, and do everything we can to keep them happy.

BioGanix prides itself on using only the best and purest ingredients in our manufacturing processes. BioGanix only provides premium quality products, and doesn't cut any corners in manufacturing processes. All BioGanix products have been 3rd Party Laboratory tested and verified, and are manufactured in GMP Certified and FDA inspected facilities in the USA.

BioGanix currently has over 16 of the best-selling dietary supplement products available, varying from trending weight loss products, to proven health supporting supplements that supports various processes in the body, including digestive health, heart health, brain health, blood sugar, as well as anti-aging supplements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward- looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Aurelio Useche"

President and CEO

Contacts:

Relevium Technologies Inc.

Aurelio Useche

514-824-8559

investors@releviumtechnologies.com

www.releviumtechnologies.com



