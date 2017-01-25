This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on February 18th to version 4.1.0220 which includes new functionalities and enhancements going live February 20th 2017.



Circuit breakers and auction extension This IT notice contains important information and dates for the activation of circuit breakers on the Nordic equity derivatives market, including the new auction extension mechanism.



On 28 Nov 2016 in connection to the Genium INET 4.1.0215 release, the circuit breaker mechanism during continuous matching was activated for OMXS30 index derivatives but inactivated two days later due to technical reasons. The mechanism will be re-activated on 20 Feb 2017, the first day of trading on the Genium INET 4.1.0220 version.



Circuit breakers during continuous matching for single stock derivatives, originally scheduled to be activated between 12 Dec 2016 and 30 Jan 2017, will now be activated on 27 Feb 2017 for all segments.



With the 4.1.0220 release a new auction extension mechanism is introduced for OMXS30 index futures and activated on 6 Mar 2017.



New un-scheduled order book states for circuit breakers were introduced with the 4.1.0215 release. Additional new states are introduced in the 4.1.0220 version to support auction extensions, including a new scheduled closing uncross state.



Please find detailed information on circuit breakers, including relevant order book states, and a draft version of the Market Model document that will be effective 20 Feb 2017 at the Genium INET 4.1.0220 website.



To accommodate testing of auction extensions, the exchange will starting 30 January trigger the mechanism every second day in External Test 3. Please note that un-scheduled circuit breakers can be triggered in the test system as the result of other test activity.



Mass quotes in tailor-made combinations With this release the MO96 mass quote message is improved to support quoting of several TMC and outright series together in one message.



Please see Genium INET 4.1.0220 website for the final version of Clearing Workstation 1, OMnet specification and OMnet header file. http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts



